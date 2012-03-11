FACUA.ORG/LAPEOREMPRESA

The nominees for the worst business of the year are Bankia, CAM, Movistar, Vodafone and Ryanair

Consumers can vote until the 15th March for their ´favourite´ and nominate The Worst Advertisement and The Worst Business Practice.

FACUA.org
España-11/03/2012

The nominees for the worst business´s of the year are Bankia, CAM, Movistar, Vodafone and Ryanair.  Votes are admitted from Tuesday 6th March until 15th march, World Consumer Rights Day.

FACUA-Consumers in Action is organising these prizes for the third year running with three catergories: The Worst Business, The Worst Business Practice and The Worst Advertisment over the past twelve months.

Consumers can vote for their favourites on the web page: FACUA.org/lapeorempresa

Three of the nominations for the worst business this year were elected by consumers at the two first events they are: Ryanair, Vodafone and Movistar.

In the catergor

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