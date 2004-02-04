The numerous irregularities in the telecom and home purchases sectors have been the most reported by Andalusian consumers in 2003

In 2003 FACUA received more than 15,859 enquiries and complaints in its head office and eight local branches, plus another 4,148 through its website FACUA.org, which got more than 640,000 visitors. Most irregularities were related to the telecommunications and home purchases sectors, as well as the Opening case (related to the closure of languages academies of the same company), one of the most reported by Andalusian consumers. Most complaints, related to more than twenty sectors and processed by a team of thirty five people -twenty two of whom are lawyers and law graduates- are solved through mediation, without the need to start administrative proceedings. Telecommunications, home purchases, Opening… This year, telecommunications companie

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