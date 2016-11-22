The offers of electricity suppliers actually raise the price up to 26.2%

The offers that electricity suppliers use to invite consumers to save money can actually raise the price up to 26.2%. That is the conclusion of an analysis of tariffs offered in the free market made by FACUA-Consumers in Action. FACUA has compared the semiregulated tariff (the Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer – PVPC, according to its initials in Spanish) with the tariffs of eight suppliers: Iberdrola, Endesa, Gas Natural, Fenosa, Viesgo, Holaluz, Podo, Som Energía and EDP Energía. Once more, the association has unveiled the tricks that suppliers use to make consumers believe that their offers are better than the semiregulated tariff, when all the cases analysed are actually more expensive than the average user’s bill. The association

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión