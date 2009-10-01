The Parliament asks the Government to act against the fraud of false calls to 905 lines denounced by FACUA

The Parliament has asked the Government to act against the fraud of false calls to 905 lines that FACUA-Consumers in Action denounced a year ago in view of the passiveness of the Spanish National Consumption Institute and the Secretary of State for Telecommunications ad Information Society (Setsi). The Health and Consumption Commission of the Parliament has approved a draft from the Partido Popular Group about measures for the protection of those affected by the massive invoicing of 905 lines. The draft raises that a large number of phones and mobile users have become victims of the massive invoicing for non-made calls subjected to Higher Rate Calls to phone numbers with the prefix 905. FACUA is receiving daily complaints in its offices, through the phones and

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