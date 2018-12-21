The periodic motor vehicle inspections tariffs have differences of 100% depending on the region, according to FACUA's analysis

FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out, as every year, a comparative study on tariffs for mandatory periodic motor vehicle inspections (ITV, according to its initials in Spanish) in the seventeen autonomous communities. The results for 2018 show differences of up to 100%, depending on the region. The difference from the cheapest to the most expensive is 70.5% for gasoline cars, with Andalusia being the cheapest region for vehicles under 1,600 cubic centimetres, and the Basque Country, the most expensive. As for diesel cars, the differences are more than double, 100%, with Extremadura being the cheapest and Madrid, the most expensive. Both hold the same positions as in 2017. The average price for ITV in Spain in 2018 is 34.82 Euros for gasoline vehicles, 1.2% more than i

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