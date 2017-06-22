Extremadura has the cheapest ITV and Madrid the most expensive for diesel cars
The periodic motor vehicle inspections tariffs have differences of 102% depending on the region, according to FACUA's analysis
Asturias has had the biggest increase of prices, 4.5%.
FACUA.org
España-22/06/2017
FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out, as every year, a comparative study on tariffs for periodic motor vehicle inspections (ITV, according to its initials in Spanish) in the seventeen autonomous communities (see chart in Spanish). The results for 2017 show differences of up to 102%, depending on the region.
The difference from the cheapest to the most expensive is 64% for gasoline cars, with Andalusia being the cheapest region for vehicles under 1,600 cubic centimetres, and Cantabria, the most expensive. As for diesel cars, the differences are more than double, 102%, with Extremadura being the cheapest and Madrid, the most expensive.
The average price for ITV in Spain in 2017 is 34.62
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