The Platform created by FACUA for consumers affected by the Volkswagen scandal already counts more than 20,000 members

The national platform created by FACUA- Consumers in Action for those affected by the Volkswagen emissions fraud already exceeds 20,000 members. Affected car owners can join the platform on the website FACUA.org/volkswagen. As of 10am on Tuesday 6th October, the platform numbered 21.103 members. The largest number of owners of affected Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat diesel vehicles joining the platform were from the provinces of Madrid (4,337), Barcelona (2,260), Sevilla (1,279) and Valencia (1,046). Of Spain’s Automous Communities, Andalucia has the highest number of car owners registered on the platform (numbering 4,664), followed by Madrid (4.337), Catalonia (2.793) and Valencia (1.886). Behind them, Galicia (1.129), Castile and Leon (1.017), Castile-La M

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