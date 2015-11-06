The public prosecutor decides to participate in the biggest class action against a telecom company in Spain that can be joined by 4 million consumers

The public prosecutor has decided to participate in the biggest class action against a telecom company in Spain (against Telefónica de España – the company that owns Movistar), sued by FACUA-Consumers in Action, for increasing 5 Euros per month the tariff of its Movistar Fusión deal last May. The multinational deceived almost 4 million customers when they advertised their tariffs would be fixed «forever» when they launched the deal. In a document submitted to Madrid’s Commercial Court Number 8, the public prosecutor says that they’ve seen «a social interest that justifies the participation of the public prosecutor office, considering the high number of people possibly affected and the nature of the facts at issue«. The public p

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