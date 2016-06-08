The Public Prosecutor expands its investigation of Sixt following their new sexist advert reported by FACUA

The Provincial Prosecutor of Valencia has decided to expand its investigation of the car rental company Sixt, following FACUA’s report, a month ago, of their new sexist advert. The Public Prosecutor had already started a civil pre-trial proceeding against Sixt due to another sexist advert. The association warned the Prosecutor that Sixt’s advert presents a young curvy woman wearing a bikini who is trying to seduce an old fat ugly man just to steal his car, under the slogan Spain loves Germans. This advert breaches General Law of Advertising, Law on Comprehensive Protection Measures against Gender Violence and Organic Law for effective equality of men and women. The advert was broadcasted on television and social networks. Sixt was already under investiga

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