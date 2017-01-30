The Royal Decree-Law agreed by PP, PSOE and Cs does not bring any measure to stop energy poverty

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that the Royal Decree-Law agreed by PP, PSOE and Ciudadanos that is validated this Tuesday does not provide any measure that will stop energy poverty. The association denounces the law’s lack of compromises, postponing the redefinition of the failed social tariff and the requirements to be met by its beneficiaries. Not even the skyrocket increase of the electricity tariff suffered last January has made the Government to promote any changes, FACUA criticises. The association finds it irresponsible that the prohibition of disconnections to low income families is postponed until Spring. The association denounces the lack of transparency of the negotiations between the Government and the main opposition party to decide the Decree, and says

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