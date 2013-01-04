The school in Granada denounced by FACUA for charging to apply for a job says it will return money

The private school María Nebrera from Granada, denounced by FACUA for charging 190 euros to candidates in a personal selection process, have stopped the interview stage and have announced the reimbursement of money to the candidates in the coming days. The Andalusian Workers Union (SAT) denounced the centre due to the Work Inspection of Granada and the unions CCOO and UGT presented a report to the District Attorney in which they asked for measures to be taken by the centre to abandon this practice and return the money, considering that it breaches «the equal access to employment» and «employment regulations, since neither agencies charge users for its labour mediation». FACUA considers that the school was guilty of several unfair clauses, prohibite

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