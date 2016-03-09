The top 10 Spanish NGOs with the most followers on Twitter in 2016

FACUA-Consumers in Action has appeared in the ranking of the top ten Spanish non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with the highest number of followers on Twitter for the fourth year in a row. The top four NGOs hold the same position in 2016 as they did in 2015. Greenpeace Spain still leads the list, with 613,000 followers (rounded to the nearest thousand), compared to the 521,000 that it had in April 2015. Second is the La Fundación Internacional de Derechos Humanos (International Human Rights Foundation), which currently has 585,000 followers, compared to 452,000 last year. Third is Médicos sin Fronteras (Doctors without Borders), which has 397,000 compared to 330,000 last year. Amigos de la Tierra (Friends of the Earth), which has 296,000 followers compare

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