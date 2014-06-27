The 'Unlock my mobile' campaign gets Vodafone to join Movistar and Orange and start obeying the law

Vodafone has joined Movistar and Orange and has announced that on July they will start unlocking their costumers’ handsets. The operators are carrying out these actions as a consequence of the campaign Unlock my mobile! (#liberamimóvil, in Spanish), carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action on January 2012, that states how selling locked handsets is a fraud according to Spanish legislation and that has had a result of massive complaints from users. FACUA informs Movistar, Orange and Vodafone clients that they can call their companies to ask them for the codes to unlock their handsets, for free and without having to wait for the end of their contract. Yoigo is still breaking the law Yoigo is the only operator who keeps on breaking the

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