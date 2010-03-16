The Worst Company of the Year is Telefónica Movistar

Telefónica Movistar was selected by consumers as the Worst Company of the Year. The Spanish telecommunications multinational got thirty-four percent of votes by the participants of the survey conducted for the first time by FACUA-Consumers in Action. The telecommunications company, leader in the sector, won first place as the Worst Company of the Year for its high rates, unfair practices and poor complaint handling. Air Comet, the airline directed by the main national trade association (Spanish Confederation of Business Organisations, CEOE, according to its initials in Spanish) leader Gerardo Díaz Ferrán, placed second with twenty-three percent of votes. The airline stopped its activities, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, many of

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