These are the 10 Spanish NGOs with more followers on Twitter

For the third consecutive year, FACUA-Consumers in Action has prepared the ranking of the ten Spanish non-governmental organizations (NGOs) reaching more followers on Twitter. The first nine have repeated their positions in 2015. This year continues with Greenpeace Spain in first place with 521,000 followers (rounded to the thousand), compared to the 474,000 it had in May 2014. In second place stands the International Foundation for Human Rights, which now has 452,000 followers (380,000 last year). In the third position, Doctors Without Borders (330,000 versus 292,000 last year). Friends of the Earth (278,000 versus 266,000) is in fourth place and Global Humanitaria (197,000 versus 191,000) in the fifth. Sixth is Unicef Spain (192,000 versus 167,000), while Fundació

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