This Saturday FACUA celebrates their 13th General Assembly in Seville

FACUA-Consumers in Action celebrates their 13th General Assembly this Saturday on the 23rd of March in Seville. It will be attended by 50 delegates, who will be representing their organisations and delegations in the seventeen autonomous communities of Spain. During the event, which will begin at 11am, delegates will submit for approval both the balance sheets for activities and finances of the corresponding association for 2018 as well as their plan of action and budgets for 2019. Following the completion of the General Assembly, FACUA will publish its 2018 Report, as will each of its territorial organisations. This past month, FACUA sent out the documentation of the General Assembly to its full members so that they could contribute their evaluations and amendmen

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