Tick Tack Ticket fined by Data Protection Agency for 'spam' after FACUA complaint

After a complaint presented by FACUA-Consumers in Action in September 2008, the online ticket vendor Tick Tack Ticket has been fined 30.001 euros by the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEDP) for sending unsolicited mail (spam). Tick Tack Ticket ran a promotion which offered two free VIP tickets to the September 8th Madonna concert in Valencia, with the objective of sending advertising for the popular concert. Over the web www.ticktackticket.com, the company used a competition to ask users for the email addresses of their contacts. To qualify for the tickets, the users had to introduce their email address in a form together with all of the contacts they had. Tick Tack Tickets intended to use the email addresses to send advertising for the Madon

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