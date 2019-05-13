Ticket resale: Following FACUA's report, Catalonia takes disciplinary action against a subsidiary of Ticketmaster

Following the report presented by FACUA-Consumers in Action on November 2016, the Catalonian Agency of Consumer Protection have opened sanction proceedings against a subsidiary of Ticketmaster for the resale of event tickets. Throughout the years, the platform belonging to the multinational group Live Nation Entertainment has developed this parallel business despite it being explicitly prohibited by legislation of the autonomous communities where these events are held. On repeated occasions, the day Ticketmaster opened concert ticket sales with great public demand, their site would lag and glitch for hours, then immediately after, would state that they are sold out and invite the user to buy resale tickets through their subsidiary platform Seatwave. There was even a time when the

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