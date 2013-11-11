Two days for the phone line and up to six if broadband is included
Time span for fixed line portability reduced; but still no compensation if it isn't carried out
FACUA criticises the fact that, as with mobiles, the ruling doesn't establish the right to compensation for consumers that may suffer delays or portability problems.
FACUA.org
España-11/11/2013
Since this Monday, the 11th of November, the portability of fixed telecom devices will have to be made within two days of the consumers request if it is just for a phone line and a maximum of six if it includes broadband. In mobile telecommunications it has been established at two days since the 1st of June 2012.
However, FACUA-Consumers in Action criticises that, as with mobile telecoms, the ruling doesn’t establish the right to compensation for users that may suffer delays or portability problems; and even if the companies are obliged to make compensation payments for producing anomalies between them, it’s 2 Euros per day.
The association criticises that their demands for the protection of users’
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