In the most expensive driving school the costs are almost triple than the cheapest

To pass the B driving licence the first time costs an average of 739 euros

The driving schools in A Coruña and Jaén have the lowest average prices. The most expensive are those in Bilbao and Barcelona.

FACUA.org
España-29/11/2012

Preparing to obtain a driving license in Spain on the first go with twenty lessons costs an average of 739.38 euros, according to the latest study produced by FACUA-Consumers in Action, which has detected a difference in price of up to 180.7% (765.35 euros) between the most expensive driving school and the cheapest (see tables).

The average price of the 112 driving schools surveyed in twelve cities is 10.1% more expensive than the year before, when the cost was 822.71 euros.

When comparing prices between driving schools in the same city, users could find differences from 11.7% in Murcia up to 76.1% in Cádiz (between 103.35 and 419.20 euros).

A Coruña is, for the sixth consec

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