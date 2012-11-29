In the most expensive driving school the costs are almost triple than the cheapest
To pass the B driving licence the first time costs an average of 739 euros
The driving schools in A Coruña and Jaén have the lowest average prices. The most expensive are those in Bilbao and Barcelona.
FACUA.org
España-29/11/2012
Preparing to obtain a driving license in Spain on the first go with twenty lessons costs an average of 739.38 euros, according to the latest study produced by FACUA-Consumers in Action, which has detected a difference in price of up to 180.7% (765.35 euros) between the most expensive driving school and the cheapest (see tables).
The average price of the 112 driving schools surveyed in twelve cities is 10.1% more expensive than the year before, when the cost was 822.71 euros.
When comparing prices between driving schools in the same city, users could find differences from 11.7% in Murcia up to 76.1% in Cádiz (between 103.35 and 419.20 euros).
A Coruña is, for the sixth consec
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