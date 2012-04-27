To raise taxes on consumption is a merciless attack on consumers so as not to encroach on the big corporations and the highest earners

Faced with the announcement made by the government, FACUA-Consumers in Action warn that the rise in taxes for the consumer represents a merciless attack on consumers so as not to damage relations with the big corporations and the highest earners. Raising VAT, will also happen with tobacco, alcohol and fuel, it is a regressive measure which will hurt the lowest earners the most, right at the worst economic moment for millions of families and with 1 in every 4 citizens in active unemployment, criticizes the association. FACUA denounces, that this measure names a sum and continues with measures carried out by the government to the detriment of its citizens, cutting away at their rights and threatening a grave economic situation which has hurt a multitude of families, so as to

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