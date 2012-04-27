To raise taxes on consumption is a merciless attack on consumers so as not to encroach on the big corporations and the highest earners
The biggest fiscal sacrifice ought to be demanded by the government from those who have the most, and the not the opposite, warn FACUA.
FACUA.org
España-27/04/2012
Faced with the announcement made by the government, FACUA-Consumers in Action warn that the rise in taxes for the consumer represents a merciless attack on consumers so as not to damage relations with the big corporations and the highest earners.
Raising VAT, will also happen with tobacco, alcohol and fuel, it is a regressive measure which will hurt the lowest earners the most, right at the worst economic moment for millions of families and with 1 in every 4 citizens in active unemployment, criticizes the association.
FACUA denounces, that this measure names a sum and continues with measures carried out by the government to the detriment of its citizens, cutting away at their rights and threatening a grave economic situation which has hurt a multitude of families, so as to
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