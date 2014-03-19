Toyota will pay 1.2 billion dollars in the United States for the cars recall campaign to check the accelerator pedals

The Japanese car manufacturer Toyota will pay 1.2 billion dollars as a result of the agreement reached with the Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (United States) on the cars recall campaign launched in February 2010 because of a fault in the accelerator pedal. The acceleration problem has already led Toyota to withdraw millions of vehicles from the market. Now the legal representative of the Japanese company in North America, Christopher Reynolds, has confirmed that they have taken steps to improve their quality control. As a part of the agreement reached in the United States, the company explained that the American government has promised to postpone the trial, as well as to close the case once the automobile firm pays the agreed amount.

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