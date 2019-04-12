Transparency: FACUA publishes their '2018 Report' with balances for their activities and finances
Following the General Assembly, the association celebrates another year of their commitment to transparency.
FACUA.org
España-12/04/2019
After the approval of the balance sheets for activities and finances in the General Assembly that took place on the 23rd of March in Seville, FACUA-Consumers in Action counts one more year of their commitment to transparency and publishes their 2018 Report.
The document can be downloaded from the link FACUA.org/memoria (in Spanish). The association’s annual reports, which have been published online since 2013, include, among other data, information on their accounts and campaigns developed, market research, international cooperative activities, news articles, statements and press releases, interviews in the media, viewer statistics for their site <
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