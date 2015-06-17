Unicaja tried to reject an autopsy as a proof of death to avoid paying a life insurance

FACUA-Consumers in Action has forced the insurance company Unicorp Vida, subsidiary of the bank Unicaja, to pay the 15,000 Euros of a life insurance to the father of a FACUA’s associate in Málaga. J.S.G. had a life insurance linked to a credit card issued by the mentioned bank. He died while he was travelling, in June 2013, and the company requested his father a medical report certifying the decease to face the policy. The father of the deceased took all the requested documents by the life insurance to the corresponding office. Along with other documents, he submitted a sworn translation of the autopsy of the deceased. But, despite this, the insurance company demanded a medical report indicating the cause of the death. Given this situation, FACUA M&aacu

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