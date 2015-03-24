Uno-e tried to charge a user in Cordoba 6,800 Euros for a loan which never existed

After the complaint filed by FACUA-Consumers in Action, the bank Uno-e cancelled the 6,799 Euros it had charged a user for a loan which never was signed or contracted. FACUA reported the bank, dependant of the BBVA group, for disclosing the data to a company managing a bad debtor’s list. On January 2015, Andrés Pérez López received a letter from the debt collector Team 4A (a branch of Gothia Financial Group) in which it requested a payment of 6,799 Euros for an alleged debt that had not been paid, despite the fact the user had never agreed on, signed or contracted any type of loan with this company. Moreover, the user realised that he had been included in a bad debtor’s list after Uno-e had irregularly disclosed his data. Facing this

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