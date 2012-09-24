USA illegally accessed data passengers who fly over its airspace to Cuba, Mexico and Canada

USA illegally accessed data passengers seeking their airspace to Cuba, Mexico and Canada, but not calling at any of its airports. Even blocks boarding passes for passengers who do not want to make these routes, with the excuse of being suspected of possible terrorist acts. FACUA-Consumers in Action calls for the Government of Spain and the European Commission (EC) to abandon their scandalous complacency with these practices that violate US rights. Privacy and freedom of movement, enshrined in Articles 12 and 13 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, are being curtailed while Spanish and EU authorities are not doing anything in front of the U.S. blackmail. U.S. account since March with a database of European passengers that lets you know how many times and w

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión