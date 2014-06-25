Users' action following an eDreams error when applying a deal gets the company to step back

The quick action on social networks taken by users affected by the incorrect application of the Fly! deal (¡Vuela!, in Spanish) offered by the online travel company eDreams’ has forced the company to step back. The deal, exclusively available through a television ad, gave a promo code with a 30 Euros discount for those who bought a flight on their website in the following 30 minutes after the ad was shown. However, many clients used the code to buy train tickets. Days after those tickets were sold with the mentioned discount, eDreams informed these clients that the company was going to debit the 30 Euros discounted to their accounts, since the application of the deal on ticket trains had been done due to a «technical fault» on the website, and tha

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