Users pay up to 200 Euros yearly in bank commission fees, according to research by FACUA

FACUA-Consumers in Action has measured the quantities that users pay each year in bank commission fees. The study found that a typical user pays on average 145.82 Euros a year in commission fees on their account. The user profile used in FACUA´s analysis is a consumer who pays six bills by direct debit, carries out seven payments with a debit card and at least one with credit card every month and makes two transfers, pays in two cheques and pays another two standing orders every year. The banks that charge the most out of those in the study are Barclays (200.40 Euros), Santander (177.40 Euros) and Unicaja (176.20 Euros). The association carried out the study after a comparative investigation was made by its federation in Andalusia (

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