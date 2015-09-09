Vitaldent refuses to accept claims against their franchises

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the dental practice brand Vitaldent for refusing their responsibility for the irregularities committed by their franchises. After trying to manage the complaints of a consumer affected by a poor service in one of the franchises of Vitaldent in Chiclana (Cadiz), FACUA addressed the mother company to make them take responsibility for the situation, but the company refused to do so. Vitaldent said that they have not capacity to be sued for a poor execution of a dental treatment in one of their franchised centres. FACUA denounces the situation of vulnerability and neglect that Vitaldent has left their clients when refusing to give an alternative or offer a solution due to the damages of one of their franchises, even though the menti

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