Vodafone, fined for including a FACUA member on a list of defaulters for a phone line that she never hired

FACUA-Consumers in Action ensured that the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD according to its initials in Spanish) fined Vodafone 30,000 euros for having illegally included María G. L‘s details in Asnef and Experian’s list of defaulters, for not having paid the bill for a line that she never hired. The user was harassed for more than a year via letters from Vodafone and debt collecting agencies (EOS, Intrum Justita Ibérica and Equifax Ibérica SL). FACUA, via consumer arbitration (which has the same value as a court ruling), also managed to ensure that the company cancelled the 155.47 euros debt that they demanded from the user for the fake contract and for breaching the fixed-term contract on other line that she cancelled due t

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión