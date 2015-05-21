Vodafone, fined for including a user in a bad debtor's list after admitting that there was no debt
The company ignored an arbitration award, equivalent to a court ruling. The association criticises that the Data Protection Agency fines it with only 20,000 Euros even though this is a regular practice of the main telephone companies.
FACUA.org
Huelva-21/05/2015
The Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) has fined Vodafone with 20,000 Euros for transferring the personal information of Francisco Javier Moreno, associate of FACUA Huelva, to Salus, a debt collector, and to Asnef, a bad debtor’s list, for a debt that had previously been nullified in an arbitration award.
FACUA considers that this fine is ridiculous, since irregularly transferring users’ information to debt collectors is a regular practice of the main telephone companies, something that the Agency admits on its resolution. It states as «an aggravating circumstance» both «the connection of its [Vodafone’s] main activity with dealing with personal information» and «the relapse in committing in
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