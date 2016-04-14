Vodafone, fined with 20,000 Euros for requesting the payment of a debt that had already been paid

Vodafone has been fined with 20,000 Euros for requesting the payment of a bill for months, despite the client had already paid the debt. The fine has been imposed by the Spanish Data Protection Agency. This body argues that the company breached article 4.3 of the Data Protection Act, which states that «personal data will be accurate and updated so that they reflect the real and current situation of the person affected«. The affected consumer, Daniel C. L., who lives in Palma de Mallorca, informed FACUA that from March to July 2013, Vodafone had sent up to six requests to pay 51.91 Euros, corresponding to the internet services of November 2012. Initially, he had decided not to pay it. Daniel had taken his contract to a different company the previous mon

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