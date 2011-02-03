Vodafone is the most reported company by FACUA

Over the past year Vodafone has been the most reported company by FACUA-Consumers in Action. Misconduct and fraudulence in the telecommunications industry account for one in three complaints filed by FACUA. The number of complaints reached a record high in 2010 reaching 32%, five points higher than the previous year, as a result of the passive attitude shown by the Government and authorities in autonomous regions. 37% of those affected by misconduct or fraudulence in the telecommunications industry that went to FACUA for advice or to file a complaint were having problems with the British multinational Vodafone. Receiving the second most number of complaints was the Spanish company Movistar, with 32% of queries and complaints regarding telecommunications. The thi

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión