99% believe that authorities protect their rights very little or not at all
Vodafone repeated last year´s result of being the mobile phone operator least valued by its customers, according to FACUA´s #encuestamóvil 2013
Half of those users who registered on the phone with a mobile company never received the written version of the contract. 50% of those surveyed who have a binding contract deny that they were informed about the amount of associated penalty.
FACUA.org
España-13/12/2013
Vodafone is valued to be the worst mobile phone operator by its customers again this year. This is one of the conclusions of the 7th user survey about the quality of mobile telecommunications companies, carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action (see table).
Some data stand out from the results, such as the fact that half of the users who registered on the phone never received a written contract or that 50% of those with a binding contract deny that they were informed about the amount of associated penalty.
Less than 1% of those surveyed believe that authorities are protecting their rights against abuses and frauds of mobile companies, as opposed to the 57% who think they are not protecting them at all and 43% think they do very little.
FACUA reminds
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido