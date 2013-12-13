Vodafone repeated last year´s result of being the mobile phone operator least valued by its customers, according to FACUA´s #encuestamóvil 2013

Vodafone is valued to be the worst mobile phone operator by its customers again this year. This is one of the conclusions of the 7th user survey about the quality of mobile telecommunications companies, carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action (see table). Some data stand out from the results, such as the fact that half of the users who registered on the phone never received a written contract or that 50% of those with a binding contract deny that they were informed about the amount of associated penalty. Less than 1% of those surveyed believe that authorities are protecting their rights against abuses and frauds of mobile companies, as opposed to the 57% who think they are not protecting them at all and 43% think they do very little. FACUA reminds

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