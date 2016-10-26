The company claimed money through a debt collector's agency
Vodafone tried to charge a consumer 1,630 Euros for a mobile line he never asked for
After the complaint made by FACUA Madrid, the operator has retracted its claim to the money which corresponded to unpaid bills from 2014. The association has requested the Spanish Data Protection Agency to open sanctioning proceedings against the company.
FACUA.org
Madrid-26/10/2016
Thanks to FACUA Madrid, Vodafone has now cancelled the 1,630 Euros bill that it was trying unlawfully to charge a consumer who had supposedly processed a contract with the company. This contract had in reality been made by another person.
In August 2015, Luis G. started to receive calls from the debt collector’s agency Oriola Abogados, who were put in charge of recovering the supposed debt incurred against the company. Despite the fact that at no point during these communications was the subject matter or the company specified, Luis was finally able to figure out that the debt corresponded to bills for Vodafone from the year before in 2014.
Luis turned to FACUA Madrid so that they could process a claim against the operator, given that they had no
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