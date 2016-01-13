Volkswagen and Movistar break historical record for FACUA consumer complaints in 2015

Volkswagen and Movistar fraud cases have broken the historical record for complaints made by members of FACUA-Consumers in Action via the association in 2015. Overall, complaints have rocketed by 192% compared to ones lodged in 2014. The telecommunication sector once again has topped the year’s fraud ranking, remaining in the same position for more than a decade. FACUA finds it outrageous that national and regional consumer protection agencies failed to act following the biggest cases of fraud experienced by consumers in the past year. For example in the Volkswagen emissions scandal, which affected around 700,000 customers in Spain or the illegal tariff price rises of Telefónica Movistar’s Movistar Fusión, which affected almost four million users.

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