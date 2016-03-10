FACUA.org/peorempresa2015
Vote for the #WorstCompanyOfTheYear: Nominees are Movistar, Santander, Twitter and Volkswagen
Consumers can now vote in the seventh edition of FACUA's awards, which also includes categories Worst Advert, Worst Company Practice and Worst Twitter Account.
FACUA.org
España-10/03/2016
Movistar, Santander, Volkswagen and Twitter are nominees for Worst Company of the Year. From today, Thursday 10 March, consumers will have five days to vote for the worst company on FACUA.org/peorempresa2015. It is being shared on social media using the hashtag #PeorEmpresaDelAño.
This is the seventh edition of FACUA-Consumers in Action’s awards, which aim to stop serious cases bad company practice from happening in the market and to promote more responsible relationships between companies, users and the organisations that represent their interests.
Why are they nominated?
Movistar. It jacked up the price of its Movistar Fusión tariffs for it
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