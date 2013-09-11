We did it: Movistar will end the biggest fraud reported by FACUA in recent years. #liberamimovil

Movistar has announced that it will put a stop to the biggest fraud against telecommunications users reported by FACUA-Consumers in Action to the consumer authorities in recent years: the sale of locked devices and the refusal to unlock them before consumers complete their contracts. FACUA welcomes another historic success by the association in its fight against abuse, all due to the mobilization of consumers. It’s the biggest triumph in the defense of telecommunications sector users since FACUA achieved the elimination of a practice where calls from fixed and mobile devices were charged at a rounded-up price, in 2006 and 2007, after a battle of over three years. #liberamimovil (unlock my mobile) In January 2012, FACUA report

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