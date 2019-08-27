Were you affected by the Magrudis Listeria outbreak? Join FACUA to claim compensation
The association can help you claim for compensation due to the damages suffered, both health and economical, due to the outbreak.
FACUA.org
España-27/08/2019
If you were affected by listeriosis as a result of the La Mechá/Magrudis outbreak caused by contaminated beef and other products, FACUA-Consumers in Action may be able to help you claim compensation.
Who can claim?
You are able to claim if you have suffered from listeriosis as a result of the outbreak that originated in a series of products made by the Seville-based company Magrudis.
What requirements must I meet so that I can claim with FACUA?
For FACUA to act in your name and claim compensation, you must be a full member of our association and be up-to-date on the payments we charge all of our members, guaranteeing our operation. If you are still not a member, you can register.
If we are not able to reach a solution we will reque
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