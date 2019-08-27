Were you affected by the Magrudis Listeria outbreak? Join FACUA to claim compensation

If you were affected by listeriosis as a result of the La Mechá/Magrudis outbreak caused by contaminated beef and other products, FACUA-Consumers in Action may be able to help you claim compensation. Who can claim? You are able to claim if you have suffered from listeriosis as a result of the outbreak that originated in a series of products made by the Seville-based company Magrudis. What requirements must I meet so that I can claim with FACUA? For FACUA to act in your name and claim compensation, you must be a full member of our association and be up-to-date on the payments we charge all of our members, guaranteeing our operation. If you are still not a member, you can register. If we are not able to reach a solution we will reque

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