Woman with 5 drinks, "perfect plan": Mercado del Barranco in Seville, awarded for Worst Advert of the Year

A man’s perfect plan would be for a woman to drink five drinks. This advertising slogan has meant that the Lonja del Barranco Market in Seville has earned the title of Worst Advert of the Year. In the seventh edition of these awards, created by FACUA-Consumers in Action, users voted the sexist advert from the business owned by Fran Rivera (a Spanish famous bullfighter) and Carlos Herrera (a Spanish famous journalist) out of four nominees as the Worst Advert of the Year. The advert, which was reported last year by the association, was taken down and the business apologised. The Lonja del Barranco Market’s degrading advert won 41% of the votes. Voting took place between 11 and 14 March, where 4,288 consumers took part. Users voted via the website

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