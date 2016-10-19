Extremaduran telephone fraud
Xiaomi confirms that it has not authorised Zetta to modify nor to sell its products
After the Spanish company defended itself saying it "shares electronic components with Asian companies" for the assembly of its phones, the Chinese manufacturer declares that no link exists.
FACUA.org
España-19/10/2016
The Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Xiaomi has denied having any commercial relationship with Zetta Smartphone, the Spanish company pointed out for fraud in the sale of manipulated telephones resold at their own prices. FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that this new information leaves no doubt that those responsible for the Spanish company have committed fraud, so it is waiting for consumer authorities to impose an exemplary sanction and for the public prosecutor to open an investigation.
According to what it has informed the newspaper El País, Xiaomi did not authorise the sale or the subsequent manipulation of the
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