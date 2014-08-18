Yoigo stops selling blocked handsets but refuses to free the ones already sold

Yoigo is the last big telecom operator that has notified that will stop selling blocked handsets. This way, it adds to the list of companies -Movistar, Orange and Vodafone- that has been unlocking mobile phones as a consequence of the campaign Unlock my mobile! (#liberamimóvil, in Spanish), carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action on January 2012, that states how selling locked handsets is a fraud according to Spanish legislation and that has had a result of massive complaints from users. Consumers who buy a handset from August on to Yoigo will be able to request the company to unlock it in the very same shop. However, Yoigo will breach the law with its previous clients, since the company has notified then that they won’t receive the code to unlock the

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