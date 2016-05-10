"You can have the same": Sexism of VR6 dandruff shampoo motivates claim by FACUA

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the owner company of the hair product brand VR6 for using a sexist and degrading advert against women to publicise a shampoo line. The advert in question tries to make a joke about the possibility of obtaining a naked woman like the one shown on the advert in a suggestive position. «Don’t get obsessed! You can have the same too…The long hair of course!» is the crude message that accompanies the naked woman in the advert, which has been appearing in several newspapers since the beginning of this month. FACUA has sent its claim to the Catalan Consumer Agency because the company, CNCE Innovacion, has its headquarters in Barcelona. The association hopes that the Agency will impose a convincing sanction against the clear

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