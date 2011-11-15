Reported to setsi
YouTube satisfaction survey faked to charge users who give their mobile numbers up to 35.50 euros a month
Logotypes similar to the Google video portal are being used under the assurance that they are trying to improve the user experience with two questions about the number of videos watched every month and advertising.
FACUA.org
España-15/11/2011
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported three companies that fake carrying out YouTube customer satisfaction surveys to charge up to 35.50 euros a month to users who provide their mobile phone numbers.
An advert that can be seen on various web pages uses the logotype of the Google video portal, with the words Thank You, assuring that the user has been «selected» in their region to participate in a supposed «yearly visitors survey» that claims to improve «the user experience«.
In exchange for answering two questions about the number of videos that they watch a month and the advertising on the videos, they offer “the opportunity to receive a Macbook Air, an Apple iPhone 4, or an iPad 2”.
After filling out the sur
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido