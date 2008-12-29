A security failure exposes confidential information of Vodafone clients

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced Vodafone to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) due to a security failure in the service online called My Vodafone that has exposed confidential information of clients. During the last days, several Vodafone clients have contacted FACUA to denounce that when they entered the website of the company to access to their personal data, and consumption and hiring information, the system also lets them access to other clients’ particular information. Thereby, a pull down menu gave them the chance to visualize information about other Vodafone clients, which changed every time they entered the system. Through the service My Vodafone, the clients were able to see and modify their personal information: name, date of birth,

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