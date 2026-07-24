'Stop the far right': FACUA launches an initiative in major cities involving figures from the worlds of politics, culture and journalism
The first event will take place in Seville on Tuesday 12 May, featuring Rubén Sánchez, Pilar del Río, Mercedes de Pablos and Javier Aroca.
FACUA.org
Spain-24/07/2026
FACUA-Consumers in Action is launching an initiative in major cities featuring figures from the worlds of politics, culture and journalism, under the slogan ‘Stop the far right’.
The first event will take place in Seville and will feature Rubén Sánchez, Pilar del Río, Mercedes de Pablos and Javier Aroca. It will be held on Tuesday 12 May at 8.00 pm at the NH Plaza de Armas hotel, in collaboration with the Seville Activists’ Network. Admission is free until full capacity is reached, and the event will also be streamed live via the initiative’s website: FACUA.org/frenar
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