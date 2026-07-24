Oranges (7.7 %), Golden Delicious apples (5.5 %) and Conference pears (4.4 %) were the staple foods that saw the biggest price rises in July
The price of a dozen eggs has soared by more than 12 per cent over the past year. Extra virgin olive oil and carrots have also risen by 4.4 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively since July 2025.
FACUA.org
Spain-24/07/2026
Oranges, Golden Delicious apples and Conference pears are the foods affected by the VAT reduction that have seen the biggest price rises in major supermarkets over the past month. This conclusion is drawn from a study carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action, which analyses price trends between June and July 2026 across eight supermarket chains for a range of staple products, including fruit, vegetables, pasta, eggs, flour, lentils, rice, and olive and sunflower oils (see full tables [in Spanish only]).
Over the past month, a net bag of oranges has seen an average price increase of 7.7 per cent, a rise that
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