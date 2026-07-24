Temu and Baker’s Bakery share the award for the Worst (and Most Sexist) Advertisement of 2025
The online retail platform advertised a GPS tracking device fitted to a car wheel with the tagline “so you can track your partner”. The bakery used images of scantily clad women kneading bread in provocative poses with the hashtag #OnlyPans.
FACUA.org
Spain-24/07/2026
Temu and the Barcelona-based bakery Baker’s have jointly won the award for the Worst (and Most Sexist) Advertisement of the Year, an award organised by FACUA-Consumidores en Acción since 2010.
Chosen by FACUA members and supporters, this is the first time the award has been shared by two nominees due to the tiny difference in the percentage of votes they received. 35 per cent of participants opted for the advert by the Barcelona bakery, which featured images of scantily clad women kneading bread in
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