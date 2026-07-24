FACUA regrets the return to a 21 % VAT rate on electricity and calls on the Government to introduce a permanent reduced-rate VAT

FACUA-Consumers in Action regrets that VAT on electricity bills is returning to 21 per cent from 1 June and urges the Government to introduce a new regulatory change to ensure that the reduced rate is applied on a stable and permanent basis. This is one of the association’s long-standing demands, as it considers it unfair for domestic users to be charged the higher VAT rate on an essential and basic service such as electricity. It is therefore vital to establish a reduced rate of VAT so as not to further burden the already hard-hit finances of Spanish households. FACUA points out that the resulting shortfall in tax revenue can easily be offset by an increase in direct taxes on those who

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