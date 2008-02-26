BMW makes a safety recall for two models of Mini due to a defect in their manufacture process

FACUA-Consumers in Action informs that BMW has made a safety recall for the owner s of two models of Mini due to a defect in their manufacture process, which may cause a traffic accident. The models are Mini Cooper ML31 and Mini Cooper D MN51. It has been detected that those vehicles have been assembled with a stabilizer bar in the back axle with a bigger diameter than normal. In case of a fast lane change (an escape manoeuvre) with high speed, this could cause a detour of the vehicle. The vehicle has been included, on February 7th, in the Alert Net form Unsafe Products coordinated by the Spanish National Consumption Institute (INC), from the Ministry of Health and Consumption. BMW Spain is contacting in writing with the owners to replace the stabilizer bar, as t

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